Images Show Missing Saudi Journalist And 'Assassination Squad' That Killed Him, Turkish Media Says06:00Play
Turkish media published images Wednesday of what it described as a 15-member "assassination squad," allegedly sent to target Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A black van was later seen traveling from the Saudi consulate — where he went missing after entering the building last Tuesday — to the consul's home.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), a friend of Khashoggi's and a vice president and Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on October 10, 2018.
