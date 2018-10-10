Turkish media published images Wednesday of what it described as a 15-member "assassination squad," allegedly sent to target Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A black van was later seen traveling from the Saudi consulate — where he went missing after entering the building last Tuesday — to the consul's home.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), a friend of Khashoggi's and a vice president and Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center.