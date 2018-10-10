Images Show Missing Saudi Journalist And 'Assassination Squad' That Killed Him, Turkish Media Says06:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 10, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and made available on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (CCTV/Hurriyet via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This image taken from CCTV video obtained by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet and made available on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 claims to show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (CCTV/Hurriyet via AP)

Turkish media published images Wednesday of what it described as a 15-member "assassination squad," allegedly sent to target Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. A black van was later seen traveling from the Saudi consulate — where he went missing after entering the building last Tuesday — to the consul's home.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), a friend of Khashoggi's and a vice president and Middle East Program director at the Wilson Center.

This segment aired on October 10, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news