October 11, 2018
In this June 20, 2018, file photo, more than 100 protesters demonstrate outside the federal courthouse where a federal judge heard arguments over the U.S. Justice Department's request to block three California laws that extend protections to people in the country illegally, in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
This story was reported on our election road trip to states across the country ahead of the 2018 midterms. Check out all of our election coverage.

California is a state on the front lines of the immigration debate in the U.S. with many cities taking matters into their own hands. This year, a new state law took effect limiting how much local police can cooperate with federal immigration authorities and essentially making California a sanctuary state.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson reports from Orange County, Calif., where the legal battle over the state's sanctuary law kicked off earlier this year.

This segment aired on October 11, 2018.

