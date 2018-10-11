This story was reported on our election road trip to states across the country ahead of the 2018 midterms. Check out all of our election coverage.

California is a state on the front lines of the immigration debate in the U.S. with many cities taking matters into their own hands. This year, a new state law took effect limiting how much local police can cooperate with federal immigration authorities and essentially making California a sanctuary state.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson reports from Orange County, Calif., where the legal battle over the state's sanctuary law kicked off earlier this year.