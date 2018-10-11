It's been a perilous month for journalists. Viktoria Marinova, a Bulgarian reporter known for investigating government corruption, was raped and murdered in the Bulgarian city of Ruse on Saturday, and the Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi has been missing for more than a week. Turkish officials have said they believe Kashoggi, a critic of the Saudi government, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) talks to Here & Now's Robin Young about the recent spate of violence against journalists and what it means.