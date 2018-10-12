Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, leaving many coastal communities in ruins. Sean Kearns returned to his home Thursday night in Alligator Point, about an hour west of Tallahassee, to find his stilted house intact, but many of his neighbors' homes flooded or blown off their foundations by the storm.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kearns about the conditions in his town.