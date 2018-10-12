Hurricane Michael left areas across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas devastated after making landfall Wednesday as the strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in over 25 years. The storm now moves farther north. Rescue crews in affected areas attempt to make progress amid downed infrastructure, and residents of the Florida Panhandle, many without power or cell service, take stock of the damage to their homes.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR's Joel Rose (@NPRjoel) from Panama City, Florida.