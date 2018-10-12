Less a month from the midterm elections, one of the candidates in Georgia's hotly contested Governor's race has been hit with a federal lawsuit. Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state, was sued Thursday by groups that say his office is jeopardizing the votes of tens of thousands of minority Georgians. Kemp's campaign denies wrongdoing.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jonathan Brater (@JonathanBrater), counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program.