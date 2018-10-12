Georgia Republican Candidate Sued, Accused Of Jeopardizing Minority Voters04:16
October 12, 2018
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp speaks during a unity rally, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Peachtree Corners, Ga. (John Amis/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Less a month from the midterm elections, one of the candidates in Georgia's hotly contested Governor's race has been hit with a federal lawsuit. Republican Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state, was sued Thursday by groups that say his office is jeopardizing the votes of tens of thousands of minority Georgians. Kemp's campaign denies wrongdoing.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Jonathan Brater (@JonathanBrater), counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program.

This segment aired on October 12, 2018.

