Here & Now
Major Health, Safety Problems Found At ICE Detention Facility In Adelanto, California05:57Play
Inspectors found significant health and safety risks at the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in California. A Nicaraguan man died after he hung himself from a noose made of bedsheets in March, 2017. Detainees also have to wait weeks and months to see doctors or to get dental care.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Paloma Esquivel (@palomaesquivel), a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, about conditions at the facility.
This segment aired on October 12, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news