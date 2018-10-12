Inspectors found significant health and safety risks at the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in California. A Nicaraguan man died after he hung himself from a noose made of bedsheets in March, 2017. Detainees also have to wait weeks and months to see doctors or to get dental care.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Paloma Esquivel (@palomaesquivel), a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, about conditions at the facility.