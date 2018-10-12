Major Health, Safety Problems Found At ICE Detention Facility In Adelanto, California05:57
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 12, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Imprisoned immigrants are seen at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Adelanto Detention Facility on September 6, 2016 in Adelanto, Calif. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Imprisoned immigrants are seen at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Adelanto Detention Facility on September 6, 2016 in Adelanto, Calif. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

Inspectors found significant health and safety risks at the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in California. A Nicaraguan man died after he hung himself from a noose made of bedsheets in March, 2017. Detainees also have to wait weeks and months to see doctors or to get dental care.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to Paloma Esquivel (@palomaesquivel), a reporter with the Los Angeles Times, about conditions at the facility.

This segment aired on October 12, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news