Twenty years ago, an openly-gay University of Wyoming student was brutally murdered for being gay. Matthew Shepard was robbed, beaten and left to die in Laramie, drawing an international spotlight to the small town. One of the most enduring legacies has been a wide and diverse collection of artistic responses.
Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) reports.
This segment aired on October 12, 2018.
