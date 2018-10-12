Florida Panhandle residents are still assessing damage 48 hours after Hurricane Michael made landfall. Homes were destroyed, trees downed and roads made impassable, and in Apalachicola, there's another concern: oysters. Also, inspectors found significant health and safety risks at the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in California, where a Nicaraguan man died after he hung himself from a noose made of bedsheets in March, 2017. And Georgia's Secretary of State, Republican Brian Kemp, who is running for governor in the state, was sued Thursday by groups that say his office is jeopardizing the votes of tens of thousands of minority Georgians. That and more, in hour two of Here & Now's Oct. 12, 2018 full broadcast. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook.