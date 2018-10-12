The hyper-activist chief justice of Pakistan's Supreme Court, Mian Saqib Nisar, is crowdsourcing to build a dam worth at least $14 billion. He's piling in the funds by tapping into a yearning for grand, nation-building projects — and by bullying companies and litigants into ponying up cash. He has also threatened to punish critics of the project with treason.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Diaa Hadid (@diaahadid).