Social Media Buzz: Melania Feels 'Most Bullied,' And A Mom's #HimToo Tweet Goes Viral04:59
October 12, 2018
First lady Melania Trump declared herself "the most bullied person in the world" this week, eliciting strong reactions from Twitter users. A Navy veteran also sprung to social media fame after his mom's #HimToo tweet turned him into a meme. He clarified a misunderstanding, and many on the internet loved it.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.

This segment aired on October 12, 2018.

