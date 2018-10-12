Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Melania Feels 'Most Bullied,' And A Mom's #HimToo Tweet Goes Viral04:59Play
First lady Melania Trump declared herself "the most bullied person in the world" this week, eliciting strong reactions from Twitter users. A Navy veteran also sprung to social media fame after his mom's #HimToo tweet turned him into a meme. He clarified a misunderstanding, and many on the internet loved it.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke (@FemiOke) of Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on October 12, 2018.
