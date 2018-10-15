Here & Now
U.K. Official Says Brexit Shouldn't Affect Research Collaborations Across Borders05:46Play
There's another summit this week on Brexit, the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. The vote to leave raised many questions and one of them involves collaboration between researchers in the U.K. and the EU.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks about the potential impact with Mark Walport (@UKRI_CEO), chief executive of UK Research and Innovation, which is responsible for the public funding of research and innovation.
This segment aired on October 15, 2018.
