"Negative emissions" is a term that came up in a recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That report found that humans have about a decade to take "unprecedented" action to reduce the impacts of climate change. And that won't just involve reducing new emissions, but also capturing some of the carbon dioxide that's already in the atmosphere.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Gregory Nemet, professor of public affairs and environmental studies at the La Follette School of Public Affairs at the University of Wisconsin Madison.