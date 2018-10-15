It's been nearly five months since a gunman killed 10 people at Santa Fe High School in Texas. Among the victims was substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale. She was also a full-time caregiver for her husband, William "W.R." Tisdale, after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening lung disease. Now, the family says W.R. has died and his funeral is Monday. W.R. had received more than $150,000 in donations for medical treatments, much of which came in after his wife's death.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson spoke with W.R. in May.