After Hurricane Michael, Resident Of Panama City Begins To Rebuild05:24
October 15, 2018
Hurricane Michael slammed the Florida Panhandle as a Category 4 last Wednesday, making it one of the strongest storms on record to hit the continental U.S. Brittany Cole and her family lost their home in Panama City, Florida, to heavy winds and flooding. They are staying with relatives while they await federal assistance.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with Cole.

The damage to Brittany Cole's home in Panama City, Calif., after Hurricane Michael. (Courtesy Brittany Cole)
The damage outside Brittany Cole's home in Panama City, Calif., after Hurricane Michael. (Courtesy Brittany Cole)
This segment aired on October 15, 2018.

