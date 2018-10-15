President Trump heads to Florida and Georgia on Monday to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Michael. Before leaving, he spoke about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and said he'd send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, The New York Times reports that Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to the president, dodged income tax payments for years.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the latest with NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR).