Here & Now
Activist Investor Tries To Force Change At Oil Companies03:25Play
Last week's report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called for reducing investments in fossil fuels by about a quarter. That is an idea that oil companies have pushed back against. But one group is trying to pressure those companies to take action by buying up shares in them.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mark van Baal (@markfjvanbaal), founder of the Dutch activist investor group Follow This.
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
