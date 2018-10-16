Activist Investor Tries To Force Change At Oil Companies03:25
October 16, 2018
Shell logos are pictured outside a Royal Dutch Shell petrol station in Hook, near Basingstoke, England. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Shell logos are pictured outside a Royal Dutch Shell petrol station in Hook, near Basingstoke, England. (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

Last week's report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change called for reducing investments in fossil fuels by about a quarter. That is an idea that oil companies have pushed back against. But one group is trying to pressure those companies to take action by buying up shares in them.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mark van Baal (@markfjvanbaal), founder of the Dutch activist investor group Follow This.

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

