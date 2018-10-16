11-Year-Old Among Group Of Young People Suing Government Over Climate Change05:40
October 16, 2018
Levi Draheim being interviewed at the People's Climate March in Washington, D.C., in 2017. (Courtesy Robin Loznak)MoreCloseclosemore
In 2040, the year when the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts the planet will be irreversibly damaged by rising temperatures, Levi Draheim will be just 33. He's one of 21 young people suing the federal government, saying it hasn't done enough to protect the planet from climate change.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Draheim.

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

