In West Texas, Energy Companies Burn Off Increasing Amounts Of Natural Gas03:46
October 16, 2018
  • Travis Bubenik, Houston Public Media
Energy companies in West Texas have more natural gas than they know what to do with. So they're burning it off, using a process called "flaring."

As Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) of Houston Public Media reports, that's prompting concerns among critics who are concerned about air pollution and the effects on dark skies.

