October 16, 2018
A new report from NPR finds that women are punished for minor infractions at a higher rate than men in prisons. That leads to real consequences for female inmates.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Joseph Shapiro about the ways women are disciplined disproportionately, and how some prisons are trying to change that.

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

