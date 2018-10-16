Here & Now
NPR Report: Women In Prison Punished For Minor Infractions At Higher Rate Than Men03:42Play
A new report from NPR finds that women are punished for minor infractions at a higher rate than men in prisons. That leads to real consequences for female inmates.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's Joseph Shapiro about the ways women are disciplined disproportionately, and how some prisons are trying to change that.
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
