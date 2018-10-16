Here & Now
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65. The tech billionaire retired early from Microsoft but devoted many years to philanthropy. His wealth and business ventures have had a remarkable impact on Seattle.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with technology journalist Todd Bishop (@toddbishop), co-founder and editor of GeekWire, who wrote about Allen's legacy.
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
