What Paul Allen Meant For Computing And Seattle06:00
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 16, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at the age of 65. The tech billionaire retired early from Microsoft but devoted many years to philanthropy. His wealth and business ventures have had a remarkable impact on Seattle.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses with technology journalist Todd Bishop (@toddbishop), co-founder and editor of GeekWire, who wrote about Allen's legacy.

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news