Former Obama White House Photographer Throws 'Shade' At Trump11:08Play
Former Obama chief official White House photographer Pete Souza has published a collection of his Instagram posts which use his photos from the Obama administration to comment on actions by the Trump administration.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Souza (@PeteSouza) about "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents."
Pages From 'Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents'
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
