October 16, 2018
"Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," by Pete Souza. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Former Obama chief official White House photographer Pete Souza has published a collection of his Instagram posts which use his photos from the Obama administration to comment on actions by the Trump administration.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Souza (@PeteSouza) about "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents."

Pages From 'Shade: A Tale Of Two Presidents'

This segment aired on October 16, 2018.

