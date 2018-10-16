Here & Now
Salvadoran Families Brace For End Of Temporary Protected Status07:30Play
An estimated 200,000 Salvadorans live in the U.S. under the program known as TPS — temporary protected status. The Trump administration announced it was ending TPS for Salvadorans, but earlier this month a federal judge blocked that decision.
Shannon Dooling (@sdooling) of WBUR went to El Salvador to learn how families there, and in Massachusetts, are bracing for what could be the end of TPS.
This segment aired on October 16, 2018.
