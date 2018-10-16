There are reports that Saudi Arabia is preparing to admit that Jamal Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong. The development follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meeting with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."