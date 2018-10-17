Here & Now
Canada is marking its first day of legal recreational marijuana. It's only the second country in the world, following Uruguay, to legalize marijuana. But the rules on where to buy pot and where to consume it vary.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Paola Loriggio (@ploriggio), reporter for The Canadian Press in Toronto.
This segment aired on October 17, 2018.
