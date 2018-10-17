Federal Deficit Up 17 Percent Last Fiscal Year, Report Shows03:47
October 17, 2018
A new report from the Treasury Department this week finds that the federal deficit rose to $779 billion in fiscal year 2018, up nearly 17 percent from the previous fiscal year. The report comes after President Trump's tax cuts reduced revenue for the government.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CNN Money correspondent Clare Sebastian (@ClareCNN).

This segment aired on October 17, 2018.

