Race In American Schools: Is It Ever OK To Group Students Of Color?09:51
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 17, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
(Pixabay)MoreCloseclosemore
(Pixabay)

A now-ended policy at the Little Red School House in Manhattan that grouped minority students in the same homeroom caused a stir. But was it the right thing to do?

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses that question, and modern-day issues of race and racism in American schools, with psychologist Beverly Tatum (@BDTSpelman), former president of Spelman College and author of "Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?"

This segment aired on October 17, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news