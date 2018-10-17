Every president since Jimmy Carter has voluntarily released their tax returns to the public. President Trump has not. But if Democrats win control of the House of Representatives and assume the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, they may be able to get the Treasury Department to release Trump's tax returns.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with George Yin, professor of law and taxation at the University of Virginia School of Law and former chief of staff of the Congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, about the law surrounding the issue.