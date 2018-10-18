This year marks the 275th anniversary of the birth of Italian cellist and composer Luigi Boccherini. He isn't as well known as other composers like Mozart or Haydn — but some say he should be.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Vic Di Geronimo, DJ and host of "Classic Mornings" on WILL in Urbana, Illinois, about the music of Boccherini.

Music From The Segment

Minuet from string quintet in E major, Op. 11, No. 5, performed by the Smithsonian Chamber Players

Minuet from string quintet in E major, Op. 13, No. 5, G. 275, performed by Bobby McFerrin with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Cello concerto in G major, G. 480: 3. Allegro, performed by Anner Bylsma, cello; Tafelmusik, Jean Lamon

Symphony No. 3 in G major, op. 12, no. 1, G. 503: 3. Minué amoroso, performed by the London Mozart Players, conducted by Matthias Bamert