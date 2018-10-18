This story is part of our Senate Tracker series, looking at Senate races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

Republican candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn appears to have gotten a recent boost in the polls after her opponent in Tennessee's Senate race, Democrat Phil Bredesen, said he would have supported Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, alienating some Democrats.

Here & Now's Robin Young discusses the race with Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel), politics reporter for Nashville Public Radio.