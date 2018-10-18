Here & Now
How Hurricane Michael Changed Florida's Election Season04:53Play
Early voting begins on Monday in Florida and the election is happening as the Florida Panhandle is trying to recover from Hurricane Michael. Voters may now be casting their ballots based on how candidates responded to the storm, especially in the key races for Senate and governor.
Alexander Gonzalez (@alexgonz10) from WLRN reports.
This segment aired on October 18, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news