October 18, 2018
  • Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN
Early voting begins on Monday in Florida and the election is happening as the Florida Panhandle is trying to recover from Hurricane Michael. Voters may now be casting their ballots based on how candidates responded to the storm, especially in the key races for Senate and governor.

Alexander Gonzalez (@alexgonz10) from WLRN reports.

This segment aired on October 18, 2018.

