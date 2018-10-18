Here & Now
The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of a World Series matchup. They each need just one more win to advance.
Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk baseball with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."
This segment aired on October 18, 2018.
