Boston Red Sox And Los Angeles Dodgers Close In On World Series05:55
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 18, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of a World Series matchup. They each need just one more win to advance.

Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk baseball with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist" and editor of the book "Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History."

This segment aired on October 18, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news