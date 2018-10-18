Here & Now
Senate Republicans Push Forward With Judicial Confirmations Ahead Of Midterms03:33Play
Republicans continue to vote on conservative federal court nominees. Despite the Senate recess, Republicans held a hearing to consider more judges Wednesday, breaking an agreement with Democrats from last week that saw 15 nominees rapidly confirmed.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) about the implications for the Senate and the federal judiciary.
This segment aired on October 18, 2018.
