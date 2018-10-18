Senate Republicans Push Forward With Judicial Confirmations Ahead Of Midterms03:33
October 18, 2018
Republicans continue to vote on conservative federal court nominees. Despite the Senate recess, Republicans held a hearing to consider more judges Wednesday, breaking an agreement with Democrats from last week that saw 15 nominees rapidly confirmed.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson (@johnson_carrie) about the implications for the Senate and the federal judiciary.

This segment aired on October 18, 2018.

