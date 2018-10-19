This story is part of our District Profile series, looking at House races across the country ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Check out all of our election coverage.

President Trump was in Richmond, Kentucky, over the weekend, stumping for a Republican who has found himself in an unexpectedly tight race. In the state's 6th Congressional District, GOP Rep. Andy Barr is facing a challenge from military-veteran Democrat Amy McGrath.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ryland Barton (@RylandKY), statehouse reporter for Kentucky Public Radio.