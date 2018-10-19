Here & Now
What Wall Street's 'Black Monday' Can Teach Today09:51Play
On this day in 1987, the stock market dropped 22.6 percent — the largest single-day loss in Wall Street history. Financial journalist Diana Henriques writes about the crash in her book "A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day In Wall Street History."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talked with Henriques (@dianabhenriques) about the book last year.
This segment aired on October 19, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news