October 19, 2018
On this day in 1987, the stock market dropped 22.6 percent — the largest single-day loss in Wall Street history. Financial journalist Diana Henriques writes about the crash in her book "A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day In Wall Street History."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talked with Henriques (@dianabhenriques) about the book last year.

This segment aired on October 19, 2018.

