ABC's "The Conners" premiered Tuesday, giving viewers the first glimpse of the famous TV family without its matriarch. After racist tweets from star Roseanne Barr led ABC to cancel its "Roseanne" reboot last spring, the rest of the cast is carrying a spinoff forward. And with a shift away from the partisan politics of its predecessor, the new show is so far attracting a smaller, but robust, audience.

