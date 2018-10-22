Only 16 percent of eligible voters under the age of 30 cast ballots in the 2014 midterm elections. This year, public figures from Taylor Swift to Barack Obama have taken to social media to mobilize young people. But some experts say the long-term solution to low youth turnout is better civics education.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Nathan Bowling (@nate_bowling), who teaches government and human geography at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, and hosts the Nerd Farmer Podcast (@nerdfarmpod) on civics, education and culture.