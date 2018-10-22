The post-Millennial generation is beginning to come of age, and by 2020, it will make up about one-third of the U.S. population. Some refer to it as Generation Z, while others call it the iGeneration.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Jean Twenge (@jean_twenge), psychology professor at San Diego State University and author of the book "iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious, More Tolerant, Less Happy --and Completely Unprepared for Adulthood — and What That Means for the Rest of Us."