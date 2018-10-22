Uber and Lyft have made it easy for car owners to earn money taxiing others around, and the company Skurt delivers rental cars to your door. Now, there's another option: companies that allow you to rent your car to other drivers when you're not using it. Sam Zaid is the founder and CEO of Getaround, a company that bills itself as a "community marketplace for sharing underutilized personal vehicles."

Zaid (@samzaid) tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd that he believes Getaround solves the problem of owners' cars not being used for most of the day.