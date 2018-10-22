Here & Now
Getaround CEO Envisions Future Where Majority Of Cars Are Shared06:26Play
Uber and Lyft have made it easy for car owners to earn money taxiing others around, and the company Skurt delivers rental cars to your door. Now, there's another option: companies that allow you to rent your car to other drivers when you're not using it. Sam Zaid is the founder and CEO of Getaround, a company that bills itself as a "community marketplace for sharing underutilized personal vehicles."
Zaid (@samzaid) tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd that he believes Getaround solves the problem of owners' cars not being used for most of the day.
This segment aired on October 22, 2018.
