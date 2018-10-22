The Powerball winnings climbed to $620 million over the weekend, while the Mega Millions prize is now at $1.6 billion before taxes, amounting to a combined jackpot of $2 billion.

CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," shares advice for lottery winners with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.