Here & Now
HBO's "Stolen Daughters" Looks At The Lives Of The Chibok School Girls Kidnapped In 201411:04Play
In 2014, 276 Nigerian school girls were kidnapped from a school in Chibok in northern Nigeria. Eighty-two were released in 2017. The new HBO documentary "Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram" looks at what happened to those girls. It airs Monday night.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the documentary's writer-producer Karen Edwards and producer Sasha Achilli.
This segment aired on October 22, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news