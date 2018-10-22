HBO's "Stolen Daughters" Looks At The Lives Of The Chibok School Girls Kidnapped In 201411:04
October 22, 2018
The new HBO documentary "Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram" looks at what happened to the school girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.
The new HBO documentary "Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram" looks at what happened to the school girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok, Nigeria, in 2014.

In 2014, 276 Nigerian school girls were kidnapped from a school in Chibok in northern Nigeria. Eighty-two were released in 2017. The new HBO documentary "Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram" looks at what happened to those girls. It airs Monday night.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the documentary's writer-producer Karen Edwards and producer Sasha Achilli.

This segment aired on October 22, 2018.

