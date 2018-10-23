How Dockless Scooters Have Impacted Washington, D.C.07:08
October 23, 2018
A man rides an electric scooter on the street of downtown Washington D.C. on June 21, 2018. (Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Some cities have banned dockless, electric scooters, but others have welcomed the emerging mode of transportation. Washington, D.C., is experimenting with the scooters.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jeff Marootian (@DDOTDCDirector), director of the District of Columbia's Department of Transportation, about how it's going.

This segment aired on October 23, 2018.

