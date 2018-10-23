President Trump declared he would propose a 10 percent tax cut for middle class families next week, claimed "unknown Middle Easterners" are trying to cross the U.S. border with a caravan of Central American immigrants and returned to his 2016 claim that many people are voting illegally.

Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker (@AshleyRParker) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to fact-check some of those claims and why they're being made two weeks before election day.