A citizen from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota discusses a new law that requires voters to present an ID listing their residential address at the polls, and how it could negatively Native Americans living on reservations, where they are not required to have street addresses. Also, can Republican lawmakers repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, while also making good on their promise to keep protections for pre-existing conditions? And as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.6 billion, the highest prize ever in the history of the lottery, we examine how states use lottery revenue. That and more, in hour one of Here & Now's Oct. 23, 2018 full broadcast.