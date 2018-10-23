A huge oil spill that started 14 years ago in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana continues, and could become one of the worst in U.S. history. The spill was triggered by Hurricane Ivan, and Taylor Energy, the oil company involved, has tried to keep it hidden from the public.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Darryl Fears (@bydarrylfears), who reports on the environment for The Washington Post.