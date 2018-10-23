'Future Forward' Examines A Tech Titan You May Never Have Heard Of09:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Patrick McGovern, International Data Group founder and chairman of the board, poses in his office in Boston in 2007. (Lisa Poole/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Patrick McGovern, International Data Group founder and chairman of the board, poses in his office in Boston in 2007. (Lisa Poole/AP)

International Data Group, IDG, is known as one of the most influential media empires in the world, but was started out of MIT graduate Patrick McGovern's house in Newton in 1964. Author Glenn Rifkin, who worked for McGovern as an editor at Computer World in the 1980s, examines his late boss's legacy in his new book, "Future Forward."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Rifkin (@glennrifkin) about the book.

This segment aired on October 23, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news