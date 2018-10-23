Republicans have campaigned for years on the promise of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but this year many are promising to keep protections for pre-existing conditions, which are popular with voters, even though many have actively tried to dismantle former President Obama's health law.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about what the protections are and whether they're at risk.