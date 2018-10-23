Can GOP Scrap Affordable Care Act, But Keep Protections For Pre-Existing Conditions?09:34
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (center) holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference on March 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (center) holds up a copy of the American Health Care Act during a news conference on March 7, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Republicans have campaigned for years on the promise of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, but this year many are promising to keep protections for pre-existing conditions, which are popular with voters, even though many have actively tried to dismantle former President Obama's health law.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News, about what the protections are and whether they're at risk.

This segment aired on October 23, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news