President Trump said he will cut or substantially reduce the $180 million in foreign aid the U.S. currently sends to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, after the countries failed to halt the migrant caravan that is currently in Mexico.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the president's proposal, which has drawn criticism.