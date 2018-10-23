Trump Says He'll Cut Aid To Central American Countries Over Migrant Caravan03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
October 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump said he will cut or substantially reduce the $180 million in foreign aid the U.S. currently sends to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, after the countries failed to halt the migrant caravan that is currently in Mexico.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the president's proposal, which has drawn criticism.

This segment aired on October 23, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news