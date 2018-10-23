Here & Now
Historic Flooding Prompts Boil Water Order In Austin03:42Play
As Central Texas struggles with the impacts of last week's historic flooding, residents of Austin are being warned to boil water before drinking or cooking with it. The city's water utility says floodwaters flowing into water-supply lakes contain high levels of silt and mud, and is also asking residents to reduce their water usage.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest from KUT senior reporter Mose Buchele (@MoseBuchele).
This segment aired on October 23, 2018.
