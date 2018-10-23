The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions has reached $1.6 billion, the highest prize ever in the history of the lottery.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Liberty Vittert, visiting assistant professor in mathematics and statistics at Washington University in St. Louis, who says that many states have come to rely on lottery profits for funding their budgets.

Interview Highlights

On how much states profit from the lottery

"I think overall, we spend $73 billion a year on the lottery. So Missouri had a $1.3 billion revenue last year. New York had, I think almost $3.2 billion."

On states that aren't using lottery money as intended

"States originally told us, when they decided to create these lotteries, that the money would be going as additional funding to public education. So even if you lose, which you're most likely going to, at least the money is going to go to some good causes, is going to help your children have a better education, but that's not exactly what happened.

"We originally thought this was going to go to fund wonderful programs, increased spending per student. But instead, it's really just funding the education budget. So, for example, in North Carolina in 2005, at the last second before the vote, they switched the wording from 'needs to go to additional funding for education' to 'it's at the discretion of the state legislatures,' which means in most states, spending per pupil is actually down, even though the lottery profits have skyrocketed."